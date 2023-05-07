Israelis protest for 18th week against judicial reform plan

Tel Aviv: For the eighteenth week in a row, thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system.
Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pause on the controversial reform plan in March, opponents of the judicial reform law have continued to hold protests in the commercial centre and across the nation since January.
Crowds of protesters waved the blue and white Israeli flags that have become a feature of protests over the past three months.
Israeli Channel 12 estimates indicate that 110,000 people protested in Tel Aviv alone, while other demonstrations were held in cities across the country.
The proposed overhaul would allow Parliament to override many judgements and give the government influence over appointing Supreme Court judges.
Israelis continue to hold divergent views on the proposed legislation, which the government claims is required to tame a judiciary that exercises excessive power but which critics claim eliminates an essential check on those in authority.