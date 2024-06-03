Israel’s war on Gaza: More than a million forced to flee Rafah

Over a million people have been displaced from Rafah (in the Southern Gaza strip) where a humanitarian crisis is taking place. The violence, marked by Israeli air strikes and ground invasions, has forced civilians to flee, Al Jazeera reported.

As the situation in Rafah deteriorated due to Israel’s consecutive deadly attacks on Palestinian homes and refugee camps, triggering a mass exodus of civilians seeking safety from the relentless bombardment and destruction. Families are fleeing with whatever belongings they can carry, desperate to escape the chaos and devastation unfolding in their city.

Israel’s airstrikes in the occupied Gaza Strip have killed at least 36,479 Palestinians and wounded 82,777 since October 7, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry stated.

Also Read Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Syria

According to Gaza’s government reports, more than 3,500 children are at risk of dying of starvation as Israel continues to curb aid delivery.

Meanwhile, Israeli media have quoted Netanyahu as saying the first phase of Biden’s ceasefire plan, entailing the release of captives by Hamas, could be undertaken before the terms of the next stages are fully agreed upon.