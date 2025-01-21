It is BSF’s responsibility to protect the border: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday emphasised that it is the BSF’s responsibility to protect the international boundary and urged locals in Malda district to avoid visiting the border areas if there are problems.

The chief minister’s comment comes after tension erupted on the India–Bangladesh border near a BSF outpost in Malda district on January 18.

An altercation between farmers from both countries escalated into a brief clash also.

Speaking at a meeting in Malda district, she urged the locals not to go near the border areas if there is any problem.

The district shares its borders with Bangladesh.

“It is the duty of the BSF to protect the border. I urge the people not to visit the border areas if they see any problem,” she said.

Banerjee also urged the district administration and locals to keep a watchful eye on people who are trying to sneak into India or taking accommodations in hotel rooms with ulterior motives.

“I believe our relationship with Bangladesh will be better,” she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently, during an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, accused the Border Security Force of allowing infiltration from Bangladesh and alleged that it was doing so as part of the central government’s “blueprint” to destabilise the state.

The central paramilitary force had denied the charge asserting it diligently guards the country’s boundary.