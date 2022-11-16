IT raids over 30 locations linked to close aides of Maharashtra SP leader Abu Azmi

The raids were conducted in Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 16th November 2022 11:24 am IST
IT raids over 30 locations linked to close aides of Maharashtra SP leader Abu Azmi
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Income Tax has raided over 30 locations linked to the close aides of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi on Tuesday as a part of a probe on tax evasion, said sources.

The raids were conducted in Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Also Read
15 booked over religious conversion bid in Karnataka

The IT department conducted raids at office of Abha Ganesh Gupta in Kamal Mansion, Colaba.

Abha Ganesh Gupta is the wife of the late Ganesh Gupta, who was Abu Azmi’s close aide and the Secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button