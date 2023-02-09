It will be good if people respond positively to celebrate Feb 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’: Rupala

New Delhi: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day’.

Rupala, who is Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said nothing much should be read into the choice of February 14 as a date for this purpose.

February 14 is observed as Valentine’s Day across the world.

“This country has an age-old tradition of worshipping the cow and it is a matter of great happiness that people embrace the cow It is good if people respond positively to our appeal,” the minister told reporters.

Also Read Cow Hug Day or Valentine’s?: Centre asks Indians to hug cows on Feb 14v

Since February 14 is a day of love, it is good if people remember and love the cow on that day. “And if someone taunts on this, then one should not feel angry but feel pity…,” he added.

It is for the first time, AWBI — a statutory advisory body on animal welfare laws, has appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate ‘Cow Hug day’.

The Board noted that the appeal has been made because the vedic traditions are almost on the “verge of extinction” due to the progress of western culture.

The Board, established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, provides grants to animal welfare organisations and advises the Centre on animal welfare issues.