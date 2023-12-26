J-K LG urges people to report about terror ecosystem to police

Jammu: Days after a deadly ambush targeted two Army vehicles in Poonch, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that a small group of terrorists cannot be allowed to terrorise the large population of Jammu and Kashmir.

When people of every village stand up against them, it would be the end of “these few terrorists and terrorism”, the LG said and emphasised the need for society to come out in the open against those attempting to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

People should “say in unison that enough is enough, that 20 to 25 militants cannot terrorise such a large population of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said while addressing an event on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas here.

He said, “Terrorists cannot intimidate the people. It’s time to stand together against these anarchists”.

“The entire society needs to unite against a few terrorists and anti-national elements,” he asserted, advocating a unified voice against the intimidation tactics of the small group.

Sinha urged citizens to report information to the police and security forces to dismantle the entire terrorism ecosystem.

“There is a need to identify those who are becoming hurdles in this mission (of peace and development in J-K).

“And the information should be given to police and security forces so that the entire ecosystem of terrorism is put to end”, he said.

Sinha stressed the importance of eliminating terrorism and its supportive ecosystem, affirming the commitment of the central government led by Prime Minister Modi to peace and development.

Referring to the recent incidents disturbing the peaceful atmosphere, Sinha invoked Guru Gobind Ji’s message of peace, sacrifice, and martyrdom for the entire nation.

He urged self-reflection on adherence to these ideals and emphasised that external elements attempting to “disrupt the peace and development movement” should be met with collective resistance.

The LG said, “If a few outside people coming to a village with a population of 2000 try to disturb the peace and try to derail the movement of development and progress of the people, blood should boil against them”.

Four soldiers lost their lives when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday.