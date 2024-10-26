J-K terror attack: LG pays tributes to slain soldiers, porters

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid floral tributes on Friday, October 25 to the soldiers and porters who were killed in a terror attack in Gulmarg a day before.

Sinha visited the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps unit, also known as Chinar Corps, to pay homage to the slain soldiers and porters.

“Paid homage to the brave soldiers and Defence Porters who made the supreme sacrifice in the service to the nation in Butapathri Sector on October 24, 2024,” the LG said in a post on X.

He said the country will never forget their selfless service and supreme sacrifice.

“We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” he added.

Terrorists attacked an Army vehicle six kilometres from the popular tourist spot of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

The ultras opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area in the evening hours. The vehicle was headed for the Nagin post in the Affarwat range.

Two Army porters and two soldiers were killed in the attack.

The Army has identified the two slain soldiers as Riflemen Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Jeevan Singh.

Officials said the two porters were Mushtaq Ahmed Choudhary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, both residents of the Boniyar area of Uri.