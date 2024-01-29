Jadeja likely to miss the second Test against England due to injury: Report

As the reports of his scan journeyed from Hyderabad to the medical institutes in Mumbai, Jadeja being available in the second Test marks with a doubt.

Published: 29th January 2024 2:06 pm IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Hyderabad: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam due to the hamstring injury sustained during the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad, said a report.

According to Cricbuzz, the initial assessment, though not conclusive, leaned towards a hamstring pull rather than a tear, offering a glimmer of hope for his return in the subsequent Test.

Jadeja’s reaction to the injury while walking back was not encouraging and the initial assessment is not positive, though there is nothing conclusive so far. “What we understand is that it is a hamstring pull and not tear; so he should be fine for the third Test certainly if he can’t play the second,” as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Coach Rahul Dravid, caught in the midst of uncertainty, kept the situation open-ended, acknowledging his lack of information on Jadeja’s fitness. “I honestly haven’t had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I’ll speak to him and see what it is about,” said Dravid, reflecting the air of suspense surrounding Jadeja’s participation.

If fate deems Jadeja unfit for action, the talented Kuldeep Yadav looms as a potential replacement. However, the void left by Jadeja’s absence would be palpable, especially considering his impactful batting and exceptional fielding skills.

In the first innings, he emerged as India’s highest scorer with 87 runs, showcasing his all-round prowess. The direct throw from Ben Stokes that led to Jadeja’s run-out in the second innings not only added to India’s woes but also raised questions about the team’s strategy moving forward.

As the Indian team lingered in Hyderabad on what would have been the final day of the completed Test, the impending journey to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday hung in the balance.

