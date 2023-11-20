Jagan announces compensation for boats gutted at Vizag fishing harbour

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to pay 80 percent compensation for boats destroyed in the fire at Vizag fishing harbour. The officials informed him that 36 boats were totally destroyed and nine boats were partially damaged in the mishap.

The CM told the officials to show humanity and pay compensation so that the victims would be able to withstand the loss and restart earning their livelihood. The officials said that the loss was estimated to be around Rs. 12 crore, according to a preliminary assessment and a final report was being prepared.

Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju along with the District Collector visited the accident site and assured the victim families of government support.

Earlier, on being informed of the fire, the Chief Minister expressed shock and ordered the Minister and District Collector to rush to the accident site. The fire which broke out in one of the boats late on Sunday spread to the surrounding boats. It took four hours for the fire brigade personnel to douse the fire.