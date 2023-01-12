Jagan cheated dairy farmers by robbing properties worth Rs 6,000 crore to Amul: TDP leader

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former state minister Nakka Ananda Babu came down heavily on chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy accusing him of allegedly cheating the dairy farmers and robbing their properties worth Rs 6,000 crores.

Recalling one of Jagan’s election promise to farmers that he would help in reviving the cooperative sector, Ananda Babu told media persons here on Thursday that the CM has failed tremendously.

“CM Jagan entered into a secret deal with the Gujarat-based Amul Dairy only to get commissions. He directly mortgaged the interests of the dairy farmers and handed over their properties worth Rs 6,000 crore to Amul,” Ananda alleged.

Ananda appealed to the dairy farmers to stay united and fight for their rights. He also demanded a reply from CM Jagan as to why he has surrendered himself before a Gujarat-based company.