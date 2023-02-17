Jagan is responsible if any harm is done to Naidu, says Pattabhi

Amaravathi: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Friday said that the police are completely blocking the way of the party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s programme ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ (What ill-fate is this for our state?) and if any harm is done to him, AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will be responsible.

Terming it as a bizarre incident, Pattabhiram said that the police are literally sitting on the road in front of Chandrababu’s convoy when the TDP supremo was on his way for a roadshow in Anaparthy Asembly segment in East Godavari district.

“It is as if the police are staging a dharna on the road and we are seriously concerned about the security of our leader,” Pattabhiram said in a video message.

The former minister and senior TDP leader, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, in a press note released here said that Jagan is caught in a fear psychosis as Chandrababu’s road shows are getting tremendous response.