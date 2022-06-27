Jannat Zubair faints on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sets [Video]

Mumbai: Social media influencer and actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani, is currently making headlines with her debut reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. Jannat, along with her co-contestant is shooting for the adventure-based show in Cape Town, South Africa.

Makers of show have been treating the fans and audience with exciting promos of the contestants. However, the new teaser featuring Jannat Zubair is quite worrisome.

Colors channel, on Sunday, shared a video clip which Jannat performing a water stunt on Instagram. It begins with the actress being dropped into the water from a plexiglass tank. Towards the end of the promo, we can see Jannat fainting as a crew member help her to come out of the pool. Watch the video below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to begin from July 2 on Colors TV. Apart from Jannat, the show will also have Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani participating in it.