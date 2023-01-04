Jannat Zubair to Karan Kundra: New luxurious homes of TV celebs

Mumbai: Owning a house/flat in Mumbai or Goa is almost the dream of every Indian. From business tycoons to popular celebrities, most of the richest persons in India have super plush addresses registered to their names in many metro cities across India. In this write-up, let’s have a look at the five TV celebrities who became the owners of opulent houses in the year 2022.

1. Karan Kundra

Bigg Boss fame and one of the hot TV actors, Karan Kundra finally registered his dream house in Mumbai. Karan brought a lavish sea-facing flat in the city’s poshest area Bandra in 2022.

Image Source: Instagram

The actor’s new house is worth over Rs 20 crore, according to various media outlets. The house has a private lift and a swimming pool. Karan Kundra is one of those TV actors who are followed by paps mostly. He is also known for his expensive automobile collection.

2. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande moved to her new home along with her husband Vicky Jain in 2022. The couple calls their house as ‘White House.”

They moved into a new space in mid-2022. Both Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem happy with the luxurious home they are owning.

As reported by ETimes, Vicky Jain said, “I selected A-wing out of four wings A, B, C, D… according to Ankita’s A. Out of 35 floors, I selected 19th floor because Ankita’s birthday – 19 December. Itna romantic insaan hu main.”

3. Jannat Zubair

Popular TV actress Jannat Zubair became the owner of a house at the age of 20 years and seriously it is not everybody’s cup of tea. She shared a glimpse of her new house getting constructed on Instagram in September 2022. Jannat is about to shift into her luxurious home.

Image Source: Instagram

While sharing images from the construction site of her house, Jannat wrote on her Instagram handle, “Because dreams do come true..!! Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening to is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah.” Hope she will soon enjoy time in her own house.

Image Source: Instagram

4. Tejaswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash is a beach lover and that is why she bought a lavish beach house in Goa in 2022. The actress is known for her fashion and unique selections.

She was in the headlines for around a month for buying a house in Goa. The 29-year-old actress also gifted herself a luxurious Audi car.

5. TejRan’s New Dubai Home

The power couple recently became proud owners of their first property in Dubai. TejRan bought their luxurious 1BHK flat at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence which is worth Rs 2 crores. Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash shared an inside video of their home and the interiors are all things classy.

6. Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arun Bijlani, who is married to model Neha Swami moved into his new house with his family in 2022. The Khatron Ke Khilidi 11 winner earlier informed his fans about moving into the new house.

He shared a note which read: I am a happy man today .. Aaj Graha pravesh hai and will get Bappa home as well. People who know me know how much I tried to move in before but it just didn’t happen . I guess this was the reason , Bappa wanted to come in with me only and the best part is that today is my favourite day as well TUESDAY !! For some it may be a coincidence but for me it’s not . Like they say everything happens for a reason .. Thank you God for everything. I wanna thank all my friends, family and well wishers for always keeping me in their prayers . And a big thank you to all my fans who have made me who I am . Thank you thank you thank you !!! #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya.”