Jantar Mantar meeting of Hindu outfits over Nuh violence stopped by police

New Delhi: A meeting organised by some fringe Hindu outfits at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday over the recent violence in Haryana’s Nuh was stopped by police midway after some speakers allegedly delivered “inflammatory speeches”.

A police officer told the organisers that they were asked not to say anything about any particular religion, yet they were doing so, and directed the gathering to disperse.

Addressing the ‘mahapanchayat’ organised by the All India Sanatan Foundation and other outfits, Yati Narsinghanand said, “If the population of Hindus decreases and that of Muslims grows like this, then the history of thousand years will repeat itself. Then what happened to Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh will be repeated here.”

Narsinghanand, a priest, has been booked in the past for making inflammatory remarks.

While he was speaking, the police officer objected to his speech.

Vishnu Gupta of the Hindu Sena, who took the stage after Narsinghanand, alleged that Nuh and Mewat have turned into “forts of jihadists and terrorists” and demanded that Army and CRPF camps be set up there.

“The country was divided in 1947 on the basis of religion. The partition will not be complete as long as a single Muslim is here,” Gupta said.

While he was speaking, the police officer intervened again and asked the participants to leave the site.

“You, the organisers, were asked not to say anything about any particular religion. Despite this you are not following it so this ‘mahapanchayat’ ends here,” the officer said.

Asked if hate speech was delivered at the mahapanchayat, a senior police officer said, “This matter is being examined. Action as per law will be taken.”

Gupta of the Hindu Sena denied any “inflammatory speech” being delivered at the meeting.

“Hindus were killed in Nuh. We are the victims, can’t we protest against what happened to us in Nuh,” Gupta said.

He said they had police permission for the meeting which was to end at 2 PM. But the police personnel intervened and it had to be stopped before the scheduled time, he added.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh in Haryana on July 31 when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by mobs and later spread to Gurugram and other areas.