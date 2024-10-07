JD(U) won’t even get 20 seats in 2025 Assembly polls: Prashant Kishor

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party’s founder and leader Prashant Kishor, on Monday scoffed at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s claim of winning 220 seats in the next Assembly elections.

The political strategist-turned-politician dismissed CM Kumar’s statement, predicting instead that the Janata Dal (United) would struggle to secure even 20 seats in the election.

“The people of Bihar are disillusioned with Nitish Kumar and are eager to teach him a lesson in the upcoming election. The BJP and Nitish Kumar would face electoral defeat. The public has grown frustrated with Nitish Kumar’s administration, particularly his Officer Raj governance implying excessive control by bureaucrats and a lack of accountability,” Kishor said.

Kishor further argued that even if the JD(U) aligned with either the NDA or the Grand Alliance, the party’s chances of success were slim.

“The BJP also recognises that Nitish Kumar has become a political burden and that no party would want to support him,” he said.

Prashant Kishor has been vocal in his criticism of Nitish Kumar for some time, especially after his own departure from the JD(U), and his remarks reflect the growing tension between the different political factions in Bihar as the state approaches the next Assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor further commented that destiny has created a situation where the BJP might be forced to fight the next Bihar Assembly election under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“If this scenario unfolds, with Nitish Kumar as the face of the NDA, it would be an advantageous situation for the Jan Suraaj Party,” Kishor said.

He openly challenged the BJP, daring them to declare Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2025 Bihar elections.

He predicted that if the BJP does so, they will face a similar outcome to what the JD(U) experienced in the 2020 Assembly elections, where the JD(U)’s seat count dropped significantly.

He added that both the JD(U) and BJP would meet the same fate in 2025, facing public backlash due to dissatisfaction with Nitish Kumar’s governance.

Kishor also accused the BJP of prioritising its political interests in Delhi over the welfare of Bihar’s people, claiming that the party handed control of Bihar to Nitish Kumar out of greed for a few Members of Parliament (MPs) in Delhi.

“Instead of addressing issues concerning the youth and the future of Bihar, the BJP chose to maintain an alliance with Nitish Kumar, which would ultimately hurt them,” he said.

CM Kumar on Saturday claimed during a state executive committee meeting, that the NDA would win 220 seats in the 2025 elections, a statement that Prashant Kishor mocked, asserting that both JD(U) and BJP would face defeat because of widespread public anger, particularly towards Nitish Kumar’s administration.