Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani set to battle for IPL media rights

New Delhi: Founder of e-commerce giant Amazon Jeff Bezos and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani is getting ready for another battle. This time they are going to fight for IPL media rights.

Apart from the companies of Bezos and Ambani, Disney-Star, Apple, Google, Sony Group Corp. and others will take part in the e-auction for the media right which is going to be held on Sunday, June 12.

Last time, Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani battled over Future Retail.

IPL media right auction

IPL which is one of the famous sporting events has a brand value of $6 billion. The number of viewers of the event is 600 million.

On June 12, the auction of four buckets of rights will take place. These rights are

TV rights in India Digital rights in India Non-exclusive digital rights in India for 18 games every season Overseas TV and digital rights

The reserve prices from where the bidding will start have been set. The reserve price for TV rights in India is Rs. 18130 crores whereas, for digital rights in India, it is Rs. 12210 crores.

The reserve price for non-exclusive digital rights in India for 18 games every season which is likely to attract more bidders is set to Rs. 1440 crores. The bidding for overseas TV and digital rights is set to start from Rs. 1110 crores.

In 2018, Star won the IPL media right for five years i.e., 2018-2022. It had bagged the rights for Rs. 16347 crores.

Now, the collective base price has been set to Rs. 32890 crore. It is likely that the bid amount may crore 45000 crores.

IPL tournament

It is a cricket tournament that continues for weeks. It is usually played in the month of April and May every year.

In the 2022 tournament, there were ten teams that played 74 matches which include three play-offs, and one final. The ten teams are:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Delhi Capitals (DC) Gujarat Titans (GT) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mumbai Indians (MI) Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Gujarat Titans won the IPL title by beating Rajasthan Royals in the final match.

List of teams that won IPL title so far

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the tournament title five times whereas, Chennai Super Kings won four times.

Kolkata Knight Riders won twice, while the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Deccan Chargers won the title once.