Army colonel, major, DSP killed in South Kashmir gunfight

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 9:01 pm IST
Colonel Manpreet Singh, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat
Colonel Manpreet Singh, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat

Srinagar: Three security force officers including an Army colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said here on Wednesday.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they said.

Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, they added.

The operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in Gadole area but was called off during the night. This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said.

Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.

