Army colonel, major, DSP killed in South Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: Three security force officers including an Army colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said here on Wednesday.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they said.

Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, they added.

The operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in Gadole area but was called off during the night. This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said.

Security personnel, who were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, airlifted to Srinagar from the encounter site.



Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.