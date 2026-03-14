JK: Cop, wife dead, sons injured after SUV plunges into stream

The accident occurred around 9 am when the Grand Vitara going from Bhaderwah to Bani lost control and rolled down into a nallah near the Basti bridge

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 8:49 am IST
Car submerged in stream after accident, with visible damage.
A car plunged into water in Kashmir

Jammu: A head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police and his wife were killed and their two children injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a stream in Doda district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 9 am when the Grand Vitara going from Bhaderwah to Bani lost control and rolled down into a nallah near the Basti bridge on the Bhaderwah-Bani road, police said.

Head Constable Zulfikar Ali, who was posted with the District Special Branch (DSB) in Bhaderwah, and his wife Rehana Begum died on the spot, while their two sons – Arshad Ahmed (20) and Kamran Ahmed (24) – sustained injuries in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the sub-district hospital in Bhaderwah, they said.

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Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta described Ali as a dedicated and hardworking officer who served the department with utmost sincerity and commitment.

During his service, Ali made significant contributions, particularly in the fight against drugs and other social evils, always working with dedication for the betterment of society, the SSP said.

Expressing grief over the accident, Union minister Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat, said, “Just now spoke to Doda DC Krishan Lal after learning about the tragic accident near Basti village, in which Head Constable Zulfikar Ali and his wife lost their lives.”

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“Their two children, also travelling with them, got injured but are out of danger,” he said, adding that all possible assistance is being provided to the family.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of lives, and conveyed his condolences to Zulfikar Ali’s family, and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Mourning the tragic incident, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and wished for the speedy recovery to the injured.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th March 2026 8:49 am IST

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