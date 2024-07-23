J&K: Soldier injured in Battal operation against terrorists succumbs

Officials said that the soldier was injured during the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Battal in Poonch's Mendhar area.

Jammu: The soldier injured in the Battal sector of J&K’s Poonch on early Tuesday succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital, the Army announced.

“An infiltration bid was foiled by the army in the Battal sector, and during the exchange of fire, a soldier identified as Subhash Chander was critically injured. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” an official said.

Earlier the Nagrota (Jammu) headquartered White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said: “Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing.”

