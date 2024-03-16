J&K: Teacher dismissed for involvement in anti-national activities

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has dismissed a teacher from service for alleged involvement in anti-national activities, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The government order said that the activities of the employee, namely Manzoor Ahmed Laway of DH Pora, Kulgam, had come to the notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as they found him involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state.

“He is involved in two FIRs registered at Police Station DH Pora, Kulgam and was among those who instigated a mob on 09.07.2016 to cause damage and destruction to government property,” read the order, adding that and in the process, the mob marched towards that police station and looted arms, ammunition and other government property there before setting it on fire.

“In another incident on 10.09.2016, the subject, along with his associates, led an unruly mob which resorted to stone pelting on a joint party of Police and security forces, in which armed gunmen from amongst the mob fired indiscriminately upon the police party,” read the order.

“Manzoor Ahmed Laway, as teacher, had the responsibility to guide students to not indulge in activities directed against the security of the state and when the subject is himself instrumental in fomenting secessionism among the student fraternity, then his role as a teacher does not serve the purpose for which he has been appointed to government service,” the dismissal order said.