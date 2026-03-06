JNTU-Hyderabad sees protest over detention of students

Hyderabad: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) staged a protest on Thursday, March 5 demanding the promotion of detained BPharmacy fourth-year students.

The protest was organised in front of the university’s administrative building.

JNTU-Hyderabad students detained citing Dec circular

According to the demonstrators, the university detained several students citing a circular issued in December 2025.

Activists of the Students Protection Force, Javvaji Dileep and Rahul Naik, said that hundreds of students were affected by the decision.

They questioned the university administration on how hall tickets were issued to students for the fourth-year first-semester examinations if they did not possess the required academic credits.

Promoted to third year

The protesters stated that students had earlier been promoted to the third year based on rules mentioned in a circular issued in December 2023. They also pointed out that many students had already appeared for the fourth-year semester examinations.

According to the students, declaring them detained at this stage has created confusion and uncertainty.

They demanded that the same regulations used for promoting students from the second year to the third year should also be applied while promoting students from the third year to the fourth year.

Several student leaders participated in the protest, including Jayaram, Sagar, Rajkumar, Vasanth, Varun, Robin, Bhanu Prasad, Durga Prasad, Mahesh, Vishal and Srikanth.