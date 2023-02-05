Jobs in Saudi Arabia: NEOM megaproject is hiring; here’s how to apply

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion mega business and tourism project NEOM is currently hiring more than 130 job opportunities around the world to turn the mega project into a reality.

Recruiters seek candidates to work in a range of different sectors to work at large-scale construction across NEOM regions including THE LINE and OXAGON.

NEOM “offers huge opportunities in different sectors and industries in a futuristic and innovative environment.” NEOM’s Executive HR director Amin Bukhari said, in a statement on its website.

NEOM currently hiring in the fields of industrialization and innovation, corporate development, health and safety, finance, public safety, sports, strategy planning and technology, marine conservation, government engagement, and government services and operations.

More positions in the areas of security operations, risk management, environment, board relations, energy, real estate, executive management, land mobility, urban planning, heritage, logistics operations, supply chain services, water utility, corporate services, and asset development, municipal affairs and positions within the talent academy in NEOM is also open.

Having a job on one of the most ambitious projects in Saudi Arabia— will have advantages and benefits.

These include competitive salaries, performance bonuses, a savings scheme with matched employee contributions, medical education allowance, professional development, annual leave, teleworking days, annual trips and community benefits including accommodation support.

Here are some of the job vacancy details

1. Business Development Lead EMEA (Europe/Middle East) – Innovation

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Computer Science or other related field

Master’s degree desirable

Experience

Experience with performing research and business analysis and structuring complex data

Experience with market analysis, strategy and business development of the following regions: KSA, MENA, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Europe, North America

Salary

As per company norms

How to apply: Click here

2. Design Director

Qualification

BSc in a recognized design discipline from an accredited University

Experience

Design and Construction of infrastructure projects experience

Extensive experience in Design Management and Project Management of large scale multi-disciplinary projects

Prior experience in leading multidiscipline teams

Salary

As per company norms

How to apply: Click here

3. Sustainability Manager

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, business, environmental studies, or related field

Master’s in environmental sustainability is a plus

Experience

7+ years in sustainability management, within the aviation field is a plus

Industry experience with environmental management is desired

Salary

As per company norms

How to apply: Click here

4. Reporting Specialist

Qualification

Educated to degree level, with equivalent training and experience.

Salary

As per company norms

How to apply: Click here

5. Senior Project Manager – CPL

Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree preferred

Prefer Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification an advantage

Experience

Minimum 15 years in major Construction Project Logistics Leadership roles

Preferred experience – 1 mega project (in excess of USD10 Bn) as Logistics Leader

Over 25 years total experience

Salary

As per company norms

How to apply: Click here

Interested candidates can know more job vacancies and apply online at the NEOM’s website.