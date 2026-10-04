Jordanian toddler completes SMA treatment in Dubai

The toddler’s treatment was funded by Sheikh Mohammed after her family’s online appeal.

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Young girl lying in hospital bed with toys, connected to medical equipment, recovering from treatment.
Katia Abu Al-Saud receives treatment at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai. Photo: Instagram

Dubai: Jordanian toddler Katia Abu Al-Saud has completed a course of treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in Dubai and received a personal message and gift from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In a post on Instagram, Katia’s mother shared photographs from her daughter’s treatment journey and thanked Sheikh Mohammed and the UAE’s health sector for their support.

“Katia has taken her treatment,” she said, describing the milestone as the beginning of a new stage in her daughter’s journey.

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Katia’s mother thanked the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Dubai Health, Al Jalila Foundation and Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital for supporting the family.

Describing their experience at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital as exceptional, she praised the medical and nursing teams, coordinators, reception staff and other support teams for their kindness, professionalism and humanitarian care.

She also thanked everyone who supported Katia throughout her journey, including those who shared her story, prayed for her, donated or offered encouragement.

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The family expressed particular gratitude to the UAE and Dubai for welcoming them and providing hope, support and care.

Katia arrived in Dubai on September 1 and began her treatment at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital after Sheikh Mohammed agreed to cover its full cost. The Dubai Media Office announced the decision on August 20, following an online appeal by Katia’s family for financial assistance.

Katia was diagnosed with SMA after her parents noticed developmental difficulties when she was around six months old. Her family had previously said her treatment could cost up to USD 2.4 million and that the required gene therapy was not available in Jordan.

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that affects motor nerve cells and can cause progressive muscle weakness and difficulties with movement.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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