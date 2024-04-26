Jr NTR blasts at media in Mumbai, what really happened?

Hyderabad: Renowned Telugu actor Jr NTR, known for his calm look, recently found himself at the center of a paparazzi frenzy in Mumbai. The actor is in the city currently shooting for War 2 film. He was dressed casually in a white shirt and jeans and was on a phone call as he entered a hotel. However, his usual calm facade gave way to frustration as the paps invaded his personal space.

In a video that went viral, Jr NTR instructed the paparazzi to maintain their distance, saying, “Oye! Keep it back.” His irritation was palpable, and fans were surprised to witness this rare display of anger from the actor.

We have seen Tarak hiding his makeover for #WAR2 in recent public appearances. pic.twitter.com/ebwbNREQNF — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) April 25, 2024

War 2: The Upcoming Showdown

Jr NTR’s upcoming project, War 2, promises an electrifying showdown between two superstars: himself and Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this installment in the YRF spy universe has fans eagerly awaiting its release. Adding to the excitement, Kiara Advani joins the cast.

Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, is directed by Koratala Siva. The first part will be released on October 10, 2024, during the Dussehra holiday weekend.