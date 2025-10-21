Jubilee Hills by election: Congress workers clash during poll campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Supporters of Congress candidate for Jubilee Hills by election, Naveen Yadav, and another group affiliated with leader Bhavani Shankar entered into an argument during the poll campaign at Hyderabad’s Rahmathnagar area on Tuesday, October 21.

A video of the Congress workers grabbing each other’s collars, slipping and falling down has emerged on social media platforms.

Supporters of Congress candidate for Jubilee Hills by election, Naveen Yadav, and another group affiliated with leader Bhavani Shankar entered into an argument, grabbing each other's collars, during the poll campaign at Hyderabad's Rahmathnagar area on Tuesday.



It is alleged… pic.twitter.com/1xu2aiop7N — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 21, 2025

It is alleged some Congress workers are not happy with Naveen Yadav as their candidate for the by poll.

Also Read Jubilee Hills by-election: BJP candidate Deepak Reddy files nomination

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has fielded wife of Maganti Gopinath, Maganti Sunitham, as its candidate while Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) has chosen Deepak Reddy to fight the election.

The AIMIM will support the Congress, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The Jubilee Hills by-election will be held on November 11 and counting on November 14. The election was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June.