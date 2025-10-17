Jubilee Hills bypoll: Case filed over ‘fake news’ on voter list circulating online

Hyderabad: Authorities have registered a criminal case following the circulation of “false and misleading information” on social media platforms regarding the voter list of the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

Based on a complaint lodged by Syed Yahia Kamal, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Yousufguda Circle–19, a case has been registered at the Madhura Nagar Police Station.

Unverified info being circulated online: Complaint

The complaint stated that certain individuals were spreading unverified information on social media, alleging that the names of film actresses were included in the constituency’s voter list.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the police have registered Crime No. 686/2025 under Sections 336(4) and 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated further investigation, a press release from the GHMC informed.

Caution to public

Election officials have cautioned the public against believing or sharing unverified information and reiterated that dissemination of false or misleading content relating to the electoral process is a punishable offence.

They have stated that stringent legal action will be taken against individuals responsible for “creating or sharing such content, which may adversely affect the conduct of free and fair elections.”