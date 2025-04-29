Juvenile gets 2 yrs community service for rape of minor

Hyderabad: A local court in Nampally on Monday, April 28, convicted a minor boy of raping a minor girl and sentenced him to two years of community service at a special home in Gajularamaram.

The case came to light when the girl’s mother filed a missing persons complaint on June 8, 2022. During the investigation, police discovered that the girl had eloped with a minor boy from her school.

It was revealed that the juvenile, influenced by exposure to pornography, had developed feelings for the girl. Though she initially resisted, she later reciprocated, and the two began meeting and communicating regularly.

When the girl’s parents learned of the relationship, they objected. With the assistance of the boy’s mother, the couple left Hyderabad in May 2022 and moved to his maternal grandfather’s house in Karnataka, where they got married. The girl later became pregnant.

After being alerted by the boy’s mother about intensified police searches, the couple relocated to Pune, where they lived in a rented house and worked to support themselves. However, police tracked them down in January 2023 and brought them back to Hyderabad.

DNA tests confirmed the juvenile as the biological father of the unborn child.

Based on all the evidence, the court found the accused guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and directed the boy to pay Rs 1 lakh as victim compensation.

(The story and headline have been updated for accuracy.)