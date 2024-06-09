Kalki 2898 AD: US advance bookings near Rs 4 crore

Hyderabad: As the calendar pages turn to June 2024, the buzz in the cinematic world is all about one epic movie – Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin and featuring full of stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone.

With a staggering budget of Rs. 600 crores, Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive Indian film ever made. The anticipation is palpable, and trade analysts are betting on this epic to shatter box office records. Kalki 2898 AD is hit screens on June 27th.

US Bookings: A Promising Start

While fans in India are on the edge of their seats, waiting for the advance bookings to open, the United States has already witnessed a phenomenal start. Tickets are priced between $20 to $40 for the premieres, and a Reddit user’s post showing a purchase of 8 tickets for a whopping $250 has gone viral, signaling the excitement amongst the international audience.

The Wait in Telugu States

Back home in the Telugu states, the anticipation is building up. Decisions on hiked ticket prices and additional shows are still in the pipeline, but the eagerness of the fans is undeniable. They are ready to flock to the theaters, wallets in hand, to be part of this cinematic history.

With its bookings in the US already nearing Rs 4 crore, it’s clear that this film transcends borders, bringing together audiences from all corners of the world in anticipation of a story that promises to be nothing short of legendary.