Kangana Ranaut holds roadshow for BJP candidate in Nagpur

Ranaut was campaigning for BJP candidate Pravin Datke, who is contesting from the Nagpur Central assembly constituency.

Published: 17th November 2024 3:04 pm IST
Actress turned-politician Kangana Ranaut (Photo:screengrab)

Nagpur: BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut held a roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday for a saffron party candidate ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The actor began the roadshow from the Bengali Panja area in the city. She will also hold a roadshow in the Nagpur West constituency.

Datke is a member of the state legislative council and former chief of the party’s city unit.

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

