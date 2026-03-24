Kantara mimicry row: Ranveer Singh to issue unconditional apology

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Dhurandhar 2, is now back in the news over the Kantara mimicry controversy. The actor is reportedly set to file an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court on April 10, 2026, offering an unconditional apology for the incident.

According to latest report in NDTV, Ranveer will formally submit an affidavit expressing regret over mimicking the iconic Daiva scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India 2025. His counsel has also conveyed to the court that the actor is willing to visit the Chamundi Temple in Mysore and apologise in person as part of the resolution.

For the unversed, the controversy dates back to December 2025, when Ranveer imitated Rishab Shetty’s performance and referred to the revered Daiva as a “female ghost” sparked backlash. A complaint was subsequently filed by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, alleging that the act hurt religious sentiments.

Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful pic.twitter.com/yQeffCofZk — BlindGuy (@the_blind_thing) November 29, 2025

Earlier, the actor had approached the high court seeking relief against the FIR filed in the matter. The court had directed authorities not to take any coercive action against him. Ranveer had also issued a public apology on Instagram, stating that his intention was to appreciate Rishab Shetty’s performance and not to offend anyone.

The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on April 10, with the actor expected to formally submit his unconditional apology before the court.