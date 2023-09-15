Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad ranked among most legendary dessert places in the world

Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery, renowned for its mouthwatering delicacies in Hyderabad and across India, has earned global recognition by securing a spot on Taste Atlas’ list of the 150 most legendary dessert places worldwide.

Taste Atlas, a distinguished travel guide for food enthusiasts, has ranked Karachi Bakery’s fruit biscuits as the 29th best dessert globally. It mentioned that the biscuits hold a special place as a signature product. “These biscuits are delicately flavored and filled with candied fruit”, it added.

Other Indian eateries on the Taste Atlas’ list

Apart from Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad, nine other Indian eateries have made it onto Taste Atlas’ list of the 150 most legendary dessert places in the world:

Kayani Bakery, Pune ( Ranked 18) KC Das, Kolkata (25) Flurys, Kolkata (26) Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, Kolkata (37) K Rustom & Co, Mumbai (49) Kuremal’s Kulfi, New Delhi (67) Prakash Ki Mashoor Kulfi, Lucknow (77) Chitale Bandhu, Pune (85) Jalebi Wala, New Delhi (93)

The complete list of the most legendary dessert places in the world has been made available on the official website of Taste Atlas (click here).

Karachi Bakery in Hyderabad

Karachi Bakery, founded in Hyderabad in 1953, initially opened its bakery in Moazzam Jahi Market.

Over time, it expanded its presence to other Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi.

Presently, the bakery exports its products to the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and various other countries.