Kareena Kapoor Khan to pay tribute to her grandfather Raj Kapoor at IIFA awards

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will be celebrating the legacy of her grandfather the legendary Raj Kapoor at the upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in March, the organisers announced Wednesday.

The Silver Jubilee edition of IIFA 2025 will feature a heartwarming special segment dedicated to Kapoor, commemorating his contribution to Indian cinema, a press release said.

Kareena said she is thrilled about about honoring her grandfather at the IIFA Awards, scheduled to take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur.

“This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love.

“It’s a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema,” the actor said in a statement.

The Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary with a three-day RK Film Festival, which was held in December last year and showcased his acclaimed movies like “Awara”, “Shree 420”, “Sangam”, “Mera Naam Joker”, and “Bobby”.

Kareena further said she is thrilled to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years.

“And what better time than for their Silver Jubilee edition. In a sense, IIFA’s journey and mine have almost run parallel – we’re celebrating 25 years together in the cinema,” she said.

Actor Kartik Aaryan will host the 2025 award ceremony of the IIFA Awards.