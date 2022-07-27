Kareena sleeps while watching Laal Singh Chaddha, gets trolled

Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been hogging the limelight ever since its making has been announced. And now that the release date gets closer, all eyes are on the film and its ensemble cast. Fans are eager to see the duo on screen as they will be making a grand comeback after their long breaks from acting.

Amid all the excitement, Kareen Kapoor is being trolled brutally as photos of her sleeping while watching Laal Singh Chaddha have been going viral on the internet.

In the pictures, an emotional Aamir Khan can be seen wiping his tears while watching the film, while Kareena Kapoor dozes off beside him. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao can also be seen sitting on the other side.

Since it has gone viral, the pictures have been attracting some negative comments. Many also wondered if the film is so boring that Kareena Kapoor fell asleep.

One user commented, “I think it’s so bad that Kareena Kapoor ended up sleeping!!!”

Another said, “Kareena Kapoor is giving people’s reaction”.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the theatres on August 11. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is an adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘The Forrest Gump’.