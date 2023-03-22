Karnataka Azaan row: Bajrang Dal barges into, sprinkles gaumutra at DC’s office

A few Hindutva workers said to be Bajrang Dal members on Monday allegedly sprinkled gaumutra (cow urine) outside the Deputy Commissioners (DC) office, in Shivamogga, Karnataka after a Muslim man delivered Azaan (call to prayer) at the same place a few days ago.

In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the Hindu right-wing members can be seen wearing saffron scarves, shouting “Jai Shree Ram” and sprinkling what is said to be cow urine from a bottle.

In the footage, police can be seen trying to foil the attempt of Bajrang Dal members however, they managed to sprinkle gaumutra on the ground.

This row erupted after the controversial statement of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa on Allah after he heard Azaan in the background while delivering a speech on Sunday, March 12 in Mangaluru.

Eshwarappa stirred a controversy by stating “Does Allah listen only if the Azaan prayers are played on loudspeakers?”

“Wherever I go, this is a headache.” He went on to add, “We also carry out worship in our temples. Sholaks and bhajans are performed. Even we have more devoutness and respect towards God than them,” stated KS Eshwarappa.

In the aftermath of Eshwarappa’s statement, some Muslim men in Shivamogga on Friday staged a protest at the DC’s office where the man allegedly recited Azaan loudly on the premises during the protest.

Responding to the incident, KS Eshwarappa on Monday said, “I will write a memorandum to the Union Home Minister and the chief minister of Karnataka seeking action against a Muslim man who recited an Azaan.

Speaking to the media, Eshwarappa said that the youth, who performed Azaan is associated with the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The police had booked the youngster under IPC Section 107 and granted him bail.

“This is a system which will destroy democracy. The people who will perform Azaan like this don’t know whether they are living in Pakistan or India. Why do we need government departments if this is what is happening? This incident has caused a serious threat to democracy,” he added.

When Siasat.com contacted the police on this case, they declined to comment stating that no case has been registered against the sprinkling of gaumutra.