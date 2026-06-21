Karnataka cabinet clears new Prajaseve department

Bengaluru: In a major governance initiative aimed at improving public service delivery, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced the creation of a dedicated Prajaseve department to address citizens’ grievances and ensure timely resolution of public issues.

The decision was taken during the second Cabinet meeting of the new government held on Friday, June 19. Announcing the move at a press conference after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the department would serve as a direct platform for people to voice their concerns and seek justice.

Dedicated mechanism for public grievances

According to Shivakumar, the Prajaseve department will not function merely as a forwarding agency but will actively work towards resolving citizens’ problems. The department will have a dedicated minister and a senior IAS officer to oversee grievance redressal and coordinate with various government departments.

“The department will not act as a postman. Its responsibility will be to ensure justice and solutions for people’s problems,” the Chief Minister said.

Ministers to visit all constituencies

As part of the initiative, ministers will be required to visit all 224 Assembly constituencies and hold meetings with local MLAs to understand issues faced by residents. They will also conduct weekly public grievance meetings and submit reports to the government for necessary action.

The government believes this mechanism will create a stronger connection between citizens and the administration while ensuring faster response to local issues.

Weekly review and grievance resolution

The department will function as a central platform to collect, monitor and resolve complaints received from across the state. Inputs gathered from weekly meetings at the constituency level will be reviewed and acted upon through coordination with relevant departments.

Officials said detailed guidelines regarding the functioning of the department, complaint submission procedures, and the roles of ministers and officers will be issued in the coming days.

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Easier access for citizens

The Chief Minister had earlier discussed the proposal with senior government officials as part of efforts to improve public grievance management. With Cabinet approval now in place, citizens are expected to get a dedicated channel through which they can submit complaints, petitions and requests for intervention.

The government hopes the new Prajaseve department will make governance more accessible, transparent and responsive by providing a structured system to address people’s concerns.

Shivakumar noted that various groups approach the government every day through protests and demonstrations to highlight their demands.

The new department, he said, will help the government better understand such grievances and ensure that legitimate concerns receive timely attention and resolution.