Karnataka CM orders CID probe into Parashurama theme park row

Mangaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a CID investigation into the alleged irregularities in setting up the Parashurama theme park at Bailur in Udupi district during the previous government’s tenure.

The theme park row had led to a series of protests with allegations that the towering statue of Parashurama was not made of bronze as claimed by its promoters.

The park, which was the dream project of Karkala MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar, was declared open months before the last assembly elections amid the controversy.

Several Congress leaders from Karkala constituency had made several allegations against the theme park and the statue of Parasurama which was allegedly not made of bronze as claimed.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar MLA, in a statement welcomed the CID probe ordered by the government on the theme park issue. “The investigation will put a full stop on all the rumours and false charges made out by certain sections,” he said.

Kumar said he had demanded an inquiry into the matter six months ago. He wanted the government to complete the probe soon and release the remaining amount allotted for the park by the previous BJP government.

He thanked Udupi district-in-charge Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar for insisting on the CID investigation.