Karnataka couple celebrating wedding annivasary among 4 killed in accident

Tumukuru: Four people travelling in an Alto car were killed on the spot after the vehicle rammed into a fertiliser-laden lorry near Karnataka‘s Tumakuru district on Saturday, May 9. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was left mangled, leaving the occupants trapped inside.

According to police, the victims were residents of Mandya district. All victims – Kumar Narasimhaswamy, his wife Gayathri, 60, his sister Gayathri, 55, and the car driver – have been identified.

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Sources said Kumar Narasimhaswamy had travelled to Tumakuru along with his family on Thursday. The following day was the couple’s wedding anniversary and prayed at the Devarayanadurga Temple. On Saturday, they were on their way back home when the accident occurred.

The bodies were extracted and shifted to the Kunigal Taluk Hospital for postmortem.

Police are still determining the exact reason behind the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding or failure to notice the heavy vehicle ahead could have led to the mishap. Traffic movement on the stretch was affected for some time following the accident.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.