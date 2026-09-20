Karnataka: DJ noise row escalates, man protests outside DC home

The incident occurred late on September 18 in the Goal Market area. Jai Bheem Vallabh, a resident of the locality and Raichur district president of the BSP, reportedly reached the Deputy Commissioner's residence carrying his daughter and sat in protest.

Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
Karnataka: DJ noise row escalates, man protests outside DC home
Shiv Sena state general secretary Gangadhar Kulkarni.

Raichur: A dispute over alleged excessive DJ noise in Raichur has intensified after a father staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s residence, claiming that his three-year-old daughter fell ill because of loud music played late at night.

The incident occurred late on September 18 in the Goal Market area. Jai Bheem Vallabh, a resident of the locality and Raichur district president of the BSP, reportedly reached the Deputy Commissioner’s residence carrying his daughter and sat in protest.

Vallabh alleged that DJs were being played at excessive volume in violation of prescribed norms and accused local police of failing to take action. A video showing his interaction with police personnel outside the DC’s residence subsequently went viral on social media.

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Raichur DC takes note, writes to SP

Following the incident, Raichur Deputy Commissioner N.M. Poovitha wrote to the Superintendent of Police expressing concern over the alleged failure to prevent violations relating to DJ use. She directed that unauthorised or rule-violating DJ operations be stopped and appropriate action taken.

The DC reportedly warned that if any untoward incident occurred in the future because of excessive DJ sound, the concerned station house officers and police personnel would be held responsible.

The communication has, however, triggered resentment among sections of the police department. Some personnel reportedly questioned why police officials were being held responsible without clear instructions and guidelines being issued in advance.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena state general secretary Gangadhar Kulkarni criticised the district administration over the issue. He alleged that noise pollution and decibel violations occur throughout the year and questioned why strict action was being emphasised during the Ganesh festival period.

Kulkarni said police personnel should not be made scapegoats and demanded that the administration enforce noise regulations uniformly throughout the year.

He also maintained that Ganeshotsava was a festival involving the wider community and alleged that action should not be selectively targeted at festival celebrations. The controversy has now brought the enforcement of noise-control norms and the responsibility of police and civic authorities into focus in Raichur.

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Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

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K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar is a Bengaluru-based veteran journalist with over three decades of experience, contributing political reportage from Karnataka. He spent more than 25 years with The New Indian… More »
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