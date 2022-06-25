Karnataka: Eminent persons urge Bommai to ‘protect’ Muslims, maintain peace

Bengaluru: In a set back to ruling BJP government, litterateurs, thinkers have written an open letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urging him to “establish peace in Karnataka by protecting Muslims”.

Chief Minister Bommai should have “assured protection” of Muslims in the state who are being “targeted by communal forces” again and again, the letter stated, adding “The Chief Minister should have stated that Ramzan festival will be celebrated on lines with the Basavana Jayanthi. Then it would have touched hearts.”

The litterateurs maintained that they had tried to meet him and submit the memorandum since over a month, and they were not able to meet him. “Hence, it is decided to release the open letter. We have thought that it is duty to being the concerns and recommendations to bring it to your notice,” the letter said.

“It is demanded that the police should be directed to work as per the objectives of the Constitution. The victims of communal forces should be getting justice, witnesses should be protected and assured of protection,” it added.

Going forward, the litterateurs suggested that in case of communal violence, arson, and deaths, there should be action on respective DC, district administration, police officers.

“Online and social media campaign against minorities should be monitored and controlled. The government should be vocal about condemning it and initiate action,” they urged.

As many as 75 litterateurs and thinkers including film maker Girish Kasaravalli, singer M.D. Pallavi, writers Vaidehi, B. Suresh, H.S. Anupama, Dr Tejaswini Niranjan and Nanjaraj Urs have expressed their concerns in the letter.