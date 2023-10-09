Karnataka: Govt to organise Mushaira on Dasara, BJP says Urdu used for appeasement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to organise Urdu Kavi Goosti (Mushaira) as part of the festival Dasara in the state.

However, the Karnataka BJP has slammed Congress for “imposing” the Urdu language in the Dasara festival celebration as part of its appeasement policy.

Former Minister and BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said that the organisation of Urdu Kavi Ghoosti in Dasara is an attempt to glorify the culture of the erstwhile ruler from Mysuru, Tipu Sultan.

“Dasara is a platform for celebration and highlighting of the Kannada culture. Instead why is Urdu being imposed?” Sunil Kumar questioned.

“In the state festival Dasara, the state government is organising an Urdu poetry. The platform should have facilitated to showcasing the rich heritage of Kannada culture but why is Urdu glorified. For appeasing the vote bank, Congress is imposing Urdu language in Karnataka,” Sunil Kumar maintained.

He said that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had taken steps to make the dreams of Tipu Sultan a reality.

“Siddaramaiah, why are you consenting to cultural atrocity through celebration of Mahisha Dasara? Urdu Kavi Ghoosti? The Dasara should highlight state goddess Chamundeshwari and Mysuru rulers not the culture of Tipu Sultan,” Sunil Kumar reiterated.

He said that the department of Kannada and Culture seems to have ignored the responsibility.

The government has organised Mushaira for the first time and famous Urdu poets of the country will present their ghazals and shayari during the event.

Famous Urdu poets Latha Haya from Jaipur, Rahi Fidahi from Kadapa, Raju Riyaz from Delhi, Jagtiyal and Shahid Adil from Hyderabad, Shabana Shabnam from Bhopal, Rahat Hazarat from Tamil Nadu and Firoz Sholapuri from Maharashtra are taking part in the Mushaira. The state festival Dasara will be celebrated from Oct 15 to 24 in Mysuru city.