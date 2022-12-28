Karnataka: Parents of Muslim man killed by RSS in 2014 die in road accident

Parents of Zainul Abid, who was hacked to death by RSS in 2014, were among the three who died in an accident between a Karnataka RTC bus and a car at Haveri Hanagal in Karnataka on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Muhammed man Kunji, 65, and his wife Ayesha, 62, of Nusrat Nagar, natives of Kasargod.

Mohammad Kunji’s other son Saiyad, 35, his wife Sajna, 32, and their children, Mohammad, 4, and Issa, 2, who were in the car and were seriously injured were admitted to Hubballi medical college hospital.

The incident happened around 1:30 pm on Tuesday when the group had left for Dargah in Gadak. When they were on their way, their car collided with a northwest Karnataka RTC bus which was approaching from the opposite direction.

The dead bodies of Muhammad Kunji and Ayesha were shifted by the locals to Hanagal government hospital for post-mortem while their relatives returned to Hubballi.

Son of Mohammed Kunji and Ayisha, Zainul Abid was hacked to death by RSS activists at his family shop on 22 December 2014 at the age of 22.

Kunji and his family fought for several years, demanding justice for their son.

Abid’s murder by RSS in 2014

Zainul Abid, 24, a resident of Talangare Kunnil and SDPI activist, was attacked by a gang with sharp weapons at his family shop in Chakkar Bazaar of Kasaragod when he was about to close the shop and leave for home on December 22, 2014.

Police arrested three in the case from Munnippady, all alleged of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate Abid.

They were charged under provisions of IPC section 120-B (conspiracy) read with sec 302 (culpable homicide), and produced before the Kasaragod Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court, which remanded them to two weeks’ custody.

The SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) has already raised its fingers towards RSS involvement in the murder. SDPI national president A Saeed had said in a statement: “The murder is the latest evidence of the Sangh terror developing in the state after BJP national president Amit Shah’s visit to the state.”