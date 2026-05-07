Karnataka records historic liquor sales in April, revenue crosses Rs 3,600 Cr

Bengaluru: Karnataka witnessed record-breaking liquor sales in April 2026, with the state excise department registering its highest-ever monthly sales in the last 13 years. The unprecedented sales boom has generated massive revenue for the state government, with excise collections touching nearly Rs 3,688 crore in a single month.

According to official figures, sales of Indian Made Liquor (IML) including whisky, brandy, rum and gin reached a record 68.17 lakh boxes during April. Each box contains 8.64 litres of liquor. In addition, beer sales touched 50.39 lakh boxes, with each box containing 7.80 litres.

Overall, the state recorded total liquor sales of 118.56 lakh boxes during the month, making it the highest monthly sale since 2013.

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The previous highest IML sale was recorded in July 2023, when 66.22 lakh boxes were sold. That record has now been surpassed. Similarly, in April 2025, Karnataka had sold 57.44 lakh boxes of IML and 41.60 lakh boxes of beer. Compared to last year, beer sales alone have increased by over 21 percent this April.

Officials said the sharp rise in liquor sales significantly boosted the state’s revenue collections. While Karnataka had earned around Rs 2,904 crore through liquor sales in April 2025, the figure has now jumped to Rs 3,688 crore this year.

Sources in the excise department believe several factors may have contributed to the sudden surge in sales. One of the major reasons is said to be the Assembly elections held in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu during April. Since liquor sales were prohibited in those states ahead of polling, border regions in Karnataka reportedly witnessed unusually high demand.

Apart from this, by-elections held in Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies are also believed to have contributed to increased liquor consumption and sales in parts of the state.

The latest figures have now become one of the biggest revenue highlights for the Karnataka excise department in recent years.