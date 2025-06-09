Karnataka reports 265 Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Monday reported 265 Covid-19 cases, pushing the positivity rate to 40.7 per cent. Total cases registered so far in the state this year stands at 1,220, the health department said.

Total tests done in the last 24 hours is 650, with 596 RTPCR tests and 54 RAT tests. Active cases in the state have breached 500-mark with 559 cases, of which only two cases required intensive care.

A newly emerging Covid-19 variant, XFG, has been detected in India, according to INSACOG data. So far 163 cases have been identified from 6,000-odd cases in the country.

The new variant, which harbours four key spike mutations, has achieved rapid global spread following its initial detection in Canada, according to an article in ‘The Lancet’ journal.

However, Karnataka is yet to detect a XFG variant.