Karnataka: Right-wingers harass students of different communities in Udupi

They allegedly hurled abuse at the girl for going out with a person from another community and harassed her.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd September 2023 9:12 pm IST
Mangaluru: Two college students belonging to different faiths from Kaup taluk in Udupi district were allegedly harassed by a group of right-wing activists when they were returning after visiting a waterfall at Agumbe in Shivamogga district on Friday, police said.

A case was registered at the Kaup police station after a complaint was lodged by the girl’s brother.

It has been stated in the complaint that his sister had gone to Agumbe with her college mate, belonging to another community, on the latter’s motorcycle. While they were returning, a group of right-wing activists waylaid the motorcycle.

They allegedly hurled abuse at the girl for going out with a person from another community and harassed her. The alleged harassment was recorded by the girl’s college mate on his mobile phone.

Based on the complaint, the Kaup police registered a case for offences punishable under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred between classes), 354D (stalking).

