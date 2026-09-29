Karnataka seeks central intervention as drought, water projects

New Delhi: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has sought the Centre’s intervention on drought relief, irrigation projects and Bengaluru’s infrastructure requirements during meetings with Union ministers in New Delhi. His visit comes amid a worsening drought situation in Karnataka and pending approvals for several major water and urban development projects.

Shivakumar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested the transfer or use of defence land for several Bengaluru projects. Among the key proposals was permission to develop around 730 acres near the Iblur Firing Range as a public park. The state has proposed using the land for public and green-space purposes without seeking ownership or allowing commercial activity.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar in New Delhi

The Chief Minister also sought defence land for redevelopment works in notified slum areas and road infrastructure. Requests included land required for widening roads near Mekhri Circle and for connectivity projects involving Sarjapur Road.

For the proposed Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project between Hebbal and Central Silk Board, the state has sought 2.039 acres of defence land at Hebbal Defence Dairy Farm. Shivakumar has also requested that the licence fee for the land be reduced from the proposed rate to two per cent of the land value.

Restrictions on construction around HAL Airport and Yelahanka Air Force Station were another issue raised during the meeting. The state has sought a review of the existing regulations, while maintaining that aviation safety requirements should continue to be protected.

Shivakumar subsequently met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and sought faster approvals for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project. The project’s estimated cost is now Rs 16,745 crore, and the state has asked the Centre to expedite the pending appraisal and clearance process.

The Chief Minister also raised the Upper Bhadra project, the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II award and other irrigation proposals. He sought Central intervention to enable Karnataka to utilise its share of water resources and advance projects linked to irrigation and drinking-water requirements.

At the same time, drought relief remains a pressing issue. Karnataka initially submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance for 101 drought-hit taluks. The number of officially declared drought-affected taluks later rose to 177, while the state has warned that more than 200 could be affected. Shivakumar has sought release of 50 per cent of the requested assistance as interim aid, along with advance release of the Central share of SDRF funds.

The state has already announced Rs 2,500 input assistance for drought-hit farmers in more than 100 taluks. Meanwhile, three Central assessment teams are scheduled to visit Karnataka from October 3 to examine crop losses, water scarcity and the ground situation.

Shivakumar has also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appointment to discuss the drought situation and the Kasturirangan report. The Chief Minister has said the issues require discussion with the Centre, particularly as drought conditions continue to expand across the state.

The Delhi meetings reflect the state government’s efforts to seek Central support across multiple fronts, ranging from immediate drought assistance to long-term water security and Bengaluru’s growing infrastructure needs.