Karnataka: Teacher arrested for abetting suicide of student

Girl, a resident of Pijathadka in Dharmasthala, who was in a critical condition after she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 1:28 pm IST
Indian truck driver charged with drug trafficking at US-Canada border
Representational image

Mangaluru: A teacher of a private school at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl student by sending a derogatory message about her to a classmate, police said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The girl, a resident of Pijathadka in Dharmasthala, who was in a critical condition after she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, they said.

She was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru on February 7 and was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru two days back for advanced treatment.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Doctor ends life in Karnataka; suicide note mentions Cong leader’s name

The drawing teacher was arrested on Monday by the police for abetting the suicide as the girl reportedly took the extreme step due to humiliation after the teacher allegedly sent an ill-meaning message about her to another student.

Dharmasthala police have registered a case and investigations are on, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th February 2024 1:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button