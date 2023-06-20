Karnataka: Union min’s ‘Biryani for conversion’ remark creates stir

The Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment and Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy caused a stir by stating that people of oppressed groups are being converted from their religion by giving them biryani and it is the poor that are the constant target.

The comments by the union minister come in the context of the newly elected Congress government’s decision to repeal The Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, popularly known as the ‘Anti-Conversion Bill’

Speaking to the media, the minister said that that the Karnataka government is repealing the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, also known as the ‘Anti-Conversion Bill,’ and that Andhra Pradesh has recorded 90% religious conversions, Telangana 30%, and the Madiga community has been specifically targeted.

“Conversion is carried out by targeting the oppressed, who will not get any identity. Because of this issue, the then-BJP-led state government created the Anti-Conversion Bill, which was later withdrawn by the Congress government. Let them do whatever they want,” Narayanaswamy remarked.

Narayanaswamy further stated that the centre’s push to implement a Uniform Civil Code was appreciated by Muslims as well.

“It was Ambedkar’s wish that the Constitution be supreme and respected, and the state government withdrawing the Anti-Conversion Bill goes against Dr Ambedkar’s wishes,” he added.

The Congress led state government announced amendments to the Anti conversion law and said that “all the aspects introduced by the previous BJP government would be dropped” and will be taken up for amendment in the Assembly session scheduled to be held in July.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister H.K. Patil explained that the government would cancel the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, and introduce the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2023.