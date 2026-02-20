Karnataka’s Bagalkote 3rd city facing communal clash during Shivaji Jayanti

Bagalkote: A tense situation prevailed in Karnataka’s Bagalkote on Friday, February 20, as several people took to the streets and allegedly hurled stones at meat shops despite prohibitory orders being in place, prompting the police to resort to a mild lathi-charge, police sources said. This was the third incident of violence in the country related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, after Hyderabad and Jabalpur saw clashes too.

The situation in Bagalkote comes after stones were allegedly hurled at a Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti procession on Thursday, February 19, as it was passing through the mosque area.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal told PTI that the procession had begun from the old town at about 3:30 pm and was nearing completion when the stone-pelting incident occurred around 9:30 pm near a mosque at Kila Oni in the Navanagar area.

“There was a shoe rack in mosque and two stones were kept beneath it to support it. One of those stones was used and it fell on our police personnel. No one sustained serious injuries,” he said.

According to the senior official, Tanzeer has been named as the prime accused.

“In the video footage, he is clearly seen pelting two stones. I am making it very clear that only one person pelted stones. No sticks or weapons were used,” Goyal said.

A tense situation prevailed in Bagalkote on Friday, February 20, as several people took to the streets and allegedly hurled stones at meat shops despite prohibitory orders being in place, prompting police to resort to a mild lathi-charge, police sources said.



The situation comes… pic.twitter.com/Tmo7ljC04E — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 20, 2026

Seven arrested for obstructing police personnel

Seven others were arrested for allegedly obstructing police personnel while they were discharging their duties.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.

Also Read Communal violence erupts in MP town, police fire teargas shells

“We have arrested eight people, including Tanzeer,” the SP said. “After this incident, the procession continued very peacefully. Leaders from both communities cooperated with us. As a preventive measure, we have clamped prohibitory orders. The situation is under control.”

The accused were identified based on video evidence and strict action has been initiated, he said.

Prohibitory orders imposed till February 24

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote from midnight of February 19 to midnight of February 24.

The restrictions prohibit the assembly of more than four people in public places. However, when tensions had flared again on Friday morning, police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. The group of youth had reportedly staged a protest, took out a procession, raised slogans and indulged in stone-pelting, disturbing peace even amid additional security arrangements.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Amberpet tense after slogans near mosque during Taraweeh

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it an “unfortunate” incident and appealed for peace and harmony.

“The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and all those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, irrespective of who they are. I urge everyone not to fall prey to rumours or provocation. Let us stand together to preserve peace and communal harmony in our state,” he said.

The incident of stone pelting reported in Bagalkote is unfortunate. I appeal to all citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity and brotherhood.



The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 20, 2026

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Narayanasa Bandage accused the Congress government of being “anti-Hindu” and hence, people should not expect justice from them.

He announced that another procession would be taken out in the town very shortly. The BJP MP questioned why there was a congregation of over 200 people at the mosque.

Clashes in Hyderabad, Jabalpur

On Thursday night, in a sensitive area of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a clash and stone pelting escalated between two groups, forcing police to fire several teargas shells. Locals said the incident happened when temple and mosque prayers took place at the same time. In Hyderabad, miscreants participating in the Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti procession raised slogans in front of the Jamia Masjid during the Taraweeh prayers, creating unrest in the area. The slogan shouting continued for five minutes, and the police who were on bandobast intervened and dispersed the groups.

(With inputs from PTI)