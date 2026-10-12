Kaveri 2.0 glitch disrupts property registration across GBA

Bengaluru: Technical glitches in the Kaveri 2.0 software have disrupted property registration and khata-related services across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits, leaving residents struggling to complete essential property documentation. People visiting revenue offices to get their property records processed have reportedly been making repeated trips without knowing when their work will be completed.

The software malfunction has affected several important services over the past few days. People who have recently purchased properties are unable to obtain khatas, while applications for property subdivision have been stalled. Thousands of applications submitted earlier are also awaiting approval because of the technical problems.

The disruption has added to the difficulties faced by property owners, particularly those who need updated documents to complete transactions or establish official ownership records. With the system failing to function properly, revenue offices have been unable to process applications at the expected pace.

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Residents have expressed frustration over repeated visits to government offices. They alleged that officials often cite server outages or software failures when asked about the status of their applications. As a result, applicants are spending additional time and money travelling to offices without receiving clear information on when the services will resume.

The delay in processing khata applications and property subdivision requests has also created uncertainty for those waiting for approvals. Applicants said they were unable to plan their property-related transactions because there was no clarity on when the pending files would be cleared.

The issue has raised concerns about the dependence of essential civic services on digital platforms without adequate safeguards to ensure uninterrupted operations. Property registration and khata services are important for homeowners, buyers and other stakeholders who require timely completion of official procedures.

Residents have urged the Revenue Department and senior officials concerned to intervene immediately and resolve the technical issues affecting Kaveri 2.0. They have also called for the swift processing of new khata applications, property subdivision requests and pending approvals.

The public expects the authorities to restore the software to normal operation and prevent further inconvenience to property owners. A prompt resolution, they said, is necessary to clear the backlog and reduce repeated visits to revenue offices.