Belagavi: Three killed as truck rams tractor carrying Durga idol

Chikkodi: A festive journey to bring a Durga idol to a village turned tragic after a speeding truck rammed into a tractor on National Highway 48 near Managutti village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district early on Sunday, October 11. Three youths died on the spot, while more than eight others sustained serious injuries.

The victims were travelling from Belagavi city to Hangyanatti village to participate in the Durga idol installation and Durga Devi Daud programmes organised as part of the Navaratri and Dasara celebrations. The youths had gone to the city to bring the idol and were returning in a tractor amid celebrations and religious slogans.

Police said the accident occurred around 6 am when a truck approaching from behind allegedly crashed into the tractor at high speed. The impact severely damaged the tractor and threw several occupants onto the road.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Wasedar, 28, Danappa Jaganure, 26, and Shivappa Khanapure, 30, all residents of Hangyanatti. Two other youths were reported to be in critical condition.

The injured included Akash Yaragatti, Shivanand Jaganure, Sunil Suresh Labbi, Sunil Shankar Labbi, Umesh Hanji, Mallikarjun Sankeshwari and Nandesh Dangi. They were shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital and nearby private hospitals for emergency treatment.

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Injured passenger Sunil Gabbi said around 20 people were travelling in the vehicle when the truck hit them from behind. Three died at the scene, while two others suffered critical injuries. The remaining passengers also sustained minor injuries and were receiving treatment.

The tragedy cast a pall of gloom over Hangyanatti, where residents had been preparing to welcome the Durga idol and celebrate the festival.

Personnel from Yamakanamaradi police station visited the spot, inspected the accident site and arranged for the damaged vehicles to be removed to restore traffic movement. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.